Kalynuk collected a goal on two shots and had one block in a 4-0 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.
The rookie finished off a nifty give-and-go with Vinnie Hinostroza just 1:16 into the third period to give Chicago a commanding 3-0 lead. Kalynuk has found the scoresheet in three of his last four games, providing two goals and an assist with nine shots during that time.
