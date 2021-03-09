Kalynuk was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Kalynuk made his season debut Sunday and registered a minus-2 rating in 10:50 of ice time. He'll spend most of his time on the taxi squad or as a healthy scratch.
