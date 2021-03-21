Kalynuk was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.
Kalynuk made his NHL debut during this stint with the big club, logging 10:50 of ice time and dishing out two hits. He hasn't played since then, so he'll aim to continue his development in the minors. The 23-year-old has recorded five points through four AHL contests this year.
