Blackhawks' Xavier Villeneuve: Talented defender joins Chicago

Villeneuve was the 34th overall pick by Chicago in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

There's a case to be made that Villeneuve was the most talented defenseman available in the entire draft. He's a truly dynamic offensive player, but at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, he's severely undersized, and his ability to defend in his own zone is often a struggle. There's almost no physicality to his game, and it's hard to see how he will have a productive NHL career if he isn't putting up points. That said, this kind of natural ability is rarely available at this stage of the draft, so Villeneuve was a worthy gamble by the Blackhawks. He is off to Boston University this fall.