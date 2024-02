Sanford was designated for waivers by the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Sanford was previously claimed off waivers by Chicago in early January and now finds himself back on the wire. With 331 games of NHL experience and a Stanley Cup ring, the veteran winger could draw plenty of interest from around the league, including his former club Arizona. If he clears, Sanford should end up in the minors with AHL Rockford.