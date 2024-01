Chicago claimed Sanford off waivers from Arizona on Saturday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

The Blackhawks added Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured finger) to a lengthy injury list following Friday's 4-2 loss to New Jersey. As a result, Sanford could make his Chicago debut as early as Sunday's contest versus Calgary. He has two assists, nine shots on goal and eight blocked shots in 11 NHL outings this season.