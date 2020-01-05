Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Back with team
Smith (personal) re-joined the team for morning skate and will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Detroit, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Smith missed Saturday's practice while witnessing the birth of his second child, but was right back on the ice Sunday. With the Blackhawks electing to keep the same lineup from Thursday's game against Vancouver, the veteran will stay in the lineup, leaving Alex Nylander as a healthy scratch Sunday.
