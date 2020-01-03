Smith recorded an assist, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

Smith set up David Kampf's second-period goal. The assist was Smith's 200th career point, but it's taken him 647 games to get to that mark. The 31-year-old has 81 hits and 17 PIM in addition to his seven points in 35 contests in 2019-20.