Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Dealing with personal matter
Smith (personal) won't practice Saturday.
It isn't clear if Smith will be available for Sunday's matchup with Detroit, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status, as he's only totaled seven points in 35 games this campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Bags helper for 200th career point•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Expected to play•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Under the weather•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Registers shorthanded helper•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: First pair of assists in 2019-20•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.