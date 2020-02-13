Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Exits early with hand injury
Smith (hand) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Canucks.
Smith was injured right at the end of the second period, heading to the locker room early due to a left hand injury. The 31-year-old will have a couple days to get healthy before Saturday's game in Calgary.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Doubles season goal total•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Registers helper•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Back with team•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Dealing with personal matter•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Bags helper for 200th career point•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.