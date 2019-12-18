Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Expected to play
Smith (illness) is expected to be available for Wednesday's clash with Colorado, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Smith missed morning skate due to an illness, but whatever kept him out of practice evidently isn't serious enough to hold him out of game action. The 31-year-old will slot into a bottom-six role against the Avalanche.
