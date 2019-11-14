Blackhawks' Zack Smith: First pair of assists in 2019-20
Smith generated two helpers, two hits and a plus-2 rating in a 5-3 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Smith's first season with the Blackhawks has been rough to begin with, as the pair of assists are his first points with his new team. He's produced 29 hits and a mere nine shots on goal through 11 appearances. Smith reached 20 points in five of his 11 seasons with the Senators prior to July's trade that sent him to the Windy City.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.