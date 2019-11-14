Smith generated two helpers, two hits and a plus-2 rating in a 5-3 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Smith's first season with the Blackhawks has been rough to begin with, as the pair of assists are his first points with his new team. He's produced 29 hits and a mere nine shots on goal through 11 appearances. Smith reached 20 points in five of his 11 seasons with the Senators prior to July's trade that sent him to the Windy City.