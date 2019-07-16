The Senators traded Smith to the Blackhawks in exchange for Artem Anisimov on Tuesday.

Anisimov is pretty clearly the better player involved in this one-for-one trade, but the Blackhawks are in need of cap space, and this move we'll save them $1.3 million on an annual basis over the next two seasons. Smith will likely be relegated to a bottom-six role with his new club, but he's versatile enough to slide up in the lineup when needed.