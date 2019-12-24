Smith potted a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Devils.

Smith opened the scoring at 3:21 of the first period, but the rest of the game was all Devils. It's just the second goal and six point of the year for Smith, who has added 29 shots on goal and 67 hits through 31 contests. The 31-year-old is best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.