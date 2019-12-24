Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Lone bright spot in loss
Smith potted a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Devils.
Smith opened the scoring at 3:21 of the first period, but the rest of the game was all Devils. It's just the second goal and six point of the year for Smith, who has added 29 shots on goal and 67 hits through 31 contests. The 31-year-old is best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Expected to play•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Under the weather•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Registers shorthanded helper•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: First pair of assists in 2019-20•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Not on ice for warmups•
-
Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Suits up in season opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.