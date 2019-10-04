Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Ready for Blackhawks debut
Smith (back) is in the projected lineup for Friday's matinee matchup with the Flyers, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.
Smith was dealing with a minor back issue towards the end of training camp, but he was never in real danger of missing Chicago's season opener. The 31-year-old, who notched nine goals and 28 points in 70 games with the Senators last year, will skate with Ryan Carpenter and Drake Caggiula on the Blackhawks' fourth line Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.