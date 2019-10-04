Smith (back) is in the projected lineup for Friday's matinee matchup with the Flyers, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.

Smith was dealing with a minor back issue towards the end of training camp, but he was never in real danger of missing Chicago's season opener. The 31-year-old, who notched nine goals and 28 points in 70 games with the Senators last year, will skate with Ryan Carpenter and Drake Caggiula on the Blackhawks' fourth line Friday.