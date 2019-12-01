Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Registers shorthanded helper
Smith collected a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Smith set up Brandon Saad for the first-period goal while Jonathan Toews served a slashing minor. Smith has a goal and an assist in his last two games but just five points in 19 games overall. The center has shown a little physicality with 38 hits, but that's probably not enough to make up for his lack of scoring from a fantasy perspective.
