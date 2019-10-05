Blackhawks' Zack Smith: Suits up in season opener
Smith (back) made his Blackhawks debut and was minus-1 in Chicago's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.
The former Ottawa Senator sat out Chicago's preseason finale on Wednesday with a back issue but was good to go for Friday's opener. Smith totaled just 14 goals over the past two seasons in Ottawa and while a return to his 25-goal form (and career-high 20.7 shooting percentage) of 2015-16 may not be in the cards, the Blackhawks would likely settle for the player who scored 16 times in 2016-17.
