Lizotte will become an unrestricted free agent Monday after not receiving a qualifying offer from Los Angeles.

Lizotte has spent the last six years with the Kings, totaling 37 goals and 106 points in 320 games. Last season, he scored 15 points with 76 shots on goal while averaging 11:49 of ice time across 62 games. He could find a landing spot somewhere in the league as a bottom-six option.