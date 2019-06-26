Blake Siebenaler: Not given qualifying offer
Siebenaler didn't receive a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
While Siebenaler won't be officially tied to the Penguins any more, the blueliner did sign a minor-league contract with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which will at least keep him on the radar. The 23-year-old was acquired from the Penguins via Columbus in February, so hasn't really had a lot of time to impress with his new club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...