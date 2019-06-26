Siebenaler didn't receive a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

While Siebenaler won't be officially tied to the Penguins any more, the blueliner did sign a minor-league contract with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which will at least keep him on the radar. The 23-year-old was acquired from the Penguins via Columbus in February, so hasn't really had a lot of time to impress with his new club.