Boqvist (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes in the third period, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Boqvist was hurt on a blocked shot and didn't return. The 22-year-old was just a healthy scratch Sunday, so he's not likely to be of much concern for fantasy managers, but the Blue Jackets' defense is getting a bit thin with Nick Blankenburg (upper body) hurt in Sunday's contest. Boqvist's status should be updated before Friday's game versus the Bruins.