Boqvist (foot) resumed skating last week and could be back in the lineup within the next two weeks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old blueliner has been out since Oct. 25 due to a broken foot, but he appears to be close to practicing again. Boqvist's return would be a welcome one for the Blue Jackets, who have multiple defensemen on injured reserve right now including Zach Werenski (shoulder). When Boqvist rejoins the lineup, expect him to slot back in on the top power-play unit, a role currently being filled by Marcus Bjork.