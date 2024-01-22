Watch Now:

Boqvist (illness) was not able to participate in practice Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Boqvist still could be available to play Tuesday versus Edmonton. He has compiled seven assists, 20 shots on goal and 26 blocked shots in 18 outings this season. If Boqvist can't play Tuesday, David Jiricek will probably fill in on the blue line.

