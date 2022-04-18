Boqvist earned an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

The Ducks turned the puck over in their own zone, and Boqvist set up Jake Bean for a goal at 1:34 of the second period. The assist ended Boqvist's six-game point drought. The 21-year-old defenseman is at 22 points (six on the power play), 64 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 51 outings this season. He's still stuck in a third-pairing role, though his power-play time makes him an intriguing option in deeper fantasy formats.