Boqvist sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Senators, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Boqvist was hurt on a hit in the first period and ruled out prior to the first intermission, which is not encouraging. The 23-year-old defenseman has already missed significant time with upper-body and shoulder injuries this season and in his career. The Blue Jackets' next game is Saturday versus the Sharks, but it's safe to assume the team won't rush Boqvist back given its poor position in the standings.