Boqvist (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and expected to play Tuesday versus the Sabres, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Boqvist was initially labeled a game-time decision, but the Blue Jackets also sent down Billy Sweezey to AHL Cleveland before the contest. That paves the way for Boqvist to return to the lineup after a one-game absence, and he should also be in line to see his usual share of power-play time.