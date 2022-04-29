Boqvist (undisclosed) will remain sidelined for Friday's season finale in Pittsburgh, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Boqvist will sit out for a fifth consecutive game to close out the season. He'll finish the campaign with 11 goals and 11 assists in 52 games.
