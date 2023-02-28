Boqvist (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Boqvist's status for Tuesday's contest won't be determined until the Blue Jackets take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers hoping to deploy him should plan accordingly. He's picked up 16 points through 27 games this season.
