Boqvist collected a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The young blueliner helped set up Emil Bemstrom for the Blue Jackets' first tally of the afternoon late in the first period, giving Boqvist his first point of the season. In three games since coming off long-term injured reserve he's slotted right onto Columbus' top power-play unit, averaging 3:01 on the man advantage, and with Zach Werenski (shoulder) done for the season, Boqvist figures to keep that assignment as long as he can stay healthy himself.