Boqvist (illness) will play Tuesday against Edmonton, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Boqvist missed practice Monday due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to suit up versus the Oilers. Look for him to skate on the top line and first power-play unit Tuesday.
