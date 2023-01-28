Boqvist notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Boqvist has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games, earning eight assists over that span. The 22-year-old set up a Kirill Marchenko tally early in the first period Friday. Boqvist has 10 helpers (three on the power play), 25 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 19 contests. His power-play role gives him some intrigue in fantasy, but he's on the third pairing at even strength.