Boqvist was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game Sunday against the Rangers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The 22-year-old had a bumpy start to the season and lost his spot in the top six to Nick Blankenburg, as Columbus coach Brad Larsen attempted to shake up a struggling blue line corps. Blankenburg picked up an upper-body injury in Sunday's win, however, potentially opening the door for Boqvist to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Coyotes.