Boqvist was a healthy scratch for Saturday's shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old had been handling point duties on Columbus' first power-play unit and picked up two assists in his last three games, but a bad giveaway in Thursday's loss to Washington put Boqvist in coach Brad Larsen's doghouse, at least temporarily. The Blue Jackets don't currently have any healthy blueliners with Boqvist's level of offensive skill, but the team is more interested in his long-term development as a well-rounded player than in short-term production in what's turned out to be a lost season for the franchise. Expect his role and ice time to fluctuate as long as he keeps making glaring errors in his own end.