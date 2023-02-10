Boqvist (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday versus Toronto, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Boqvist has missed the last two games with the injury, last playing two weeks ago. He has a three-game point streak on the line. picking up four assists in the trio of contests. Overall, Boqvist has 10 assists in 19 games this season.
