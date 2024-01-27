Boqvist (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Boqvist was hit by a puck when he was on the bench in Thursday's 5-2 win over Calgary. He won't be eligible to return until at least Feb. 10 against Tampa Bay. Boqvist has seven assists, 23 shots on goal and 27 blocked shots in 20 outings this season. Andrew Peeke or Nick Blankenburg, who was recalled from AHL Cleveland in a corresponding move, could see playing time in Boqvist's absence over the next three contests.