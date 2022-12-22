Boqvist (foot) was removed from long-term injured reserve Thursday.

This move allows Boqvist to return Friday versus the Blackhawks -- assuming the game isn't postponed due to weather. The 22-year-old defenseman should be in line to see a top-four role and power-play time with Zach Werenski (shoulder) sidelined potentially for the rest of the season. Boqvist had no points in four games prior to suffering a broken foot.