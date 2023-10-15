Boqvist failed to record a point while adding one shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

A healthy scratch for the Blue Jackets' season opener, Boqvist drew into the lineup after Zach Werenski (quadriceps) got hurt and Andrew Peeke struggled. Boqvist did little with his opportunity though, and it was Damon Severson who took Werenski's spot on the top power-play unit. By contrast, 19-year-old David Jiricek also made his season debut Saturday and make an immediate impact by firing home the game-winning goal. Boqvist will need to show more if he wants to avoid yo-yoing between the lineup and the press box.