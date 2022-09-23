Boqvist lost 12-15 pounds in the off-season according to Coby Maeir of the 1st Ohio Battery.
Boqvist said that he lost 'baby fat' and is a lot leaner. He did it to gain strength and get faster while being more difficult to go around defensively. Boqvist had 11 goals and 22 points in 52 games and could get 40-45 points if he can stay healthy this season.
