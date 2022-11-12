Boqvist (foot) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
Boqvist is still expected to be out until early December, so this is simply a paper move by Columbus. The 22-year-old was held scoreless in four games before breaking his foot in October. The Blue Jackets are dealing with several long-term injuries on the blue line, so Boqvist could be in line for an increased workload once he's back in action.
