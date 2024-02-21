Boqvist scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Boqvist's second-period tally got the Blue Jackets on the board, but that was all Cam Talbot would give up. The 23-year-old Boqvist snapped a six-game point drought with the goal, his first of the season. He's up to eight points, 30 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 24 appearances in another injury-riddled campaign. While he often sees first-pairing minutes at even strength, his point production is too low to have much utility in fantasy.