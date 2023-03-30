Boqvist (undisclosed) missed practice Thursday and is a question mark to play in Boston, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Boqvist will be a game-time decision. The Blue Jackets have been decimated on the blue line as Jake Christiansen is also a game-time decision and Nick Blankenburg (ankle), Erik Gudbranson (separated shoulder), Jake Bean (shoulder) and Zach Werenski (shoulder surgery) are all out of action. The Blue Jackets recalled Marcus Bjork on an emergency basis Thursday, but if Boqvist and Christiansen are unable to go, the Blue Jackets will be down to five healthy defensemen. Boqvist has five goals and 22 points in 40 games this season.