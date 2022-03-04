Boqvist (upper body) is not expected to participate in Friday's game against Los Angeles.
Boqvist will miss a second consecutive contest while dealing with an upper-body injury. He will set his sights on returning for Saturday's tilt versus Boston. The 21-year-old has averaged 17:22 of ice time -- 2:27 during the man advantage -- and recorded two points over his last five appearances.
