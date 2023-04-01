Boqvist (illness) will miss Saturday's game versus Florida, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Boqvist missed Thursday's game in Boston as well. He has five goals and 22 points in 40 games this season, including nine assist with the man-advantage.
