Boqvist (undisclosed) will not be available Thursday against the Lightning, per the NHL's media site.
Boqvist will miss a fourth straight game and will have just one more chance to get back on the ice before the end of the season. The 21-year-old blueliner has 22 points through 52 games in his first year with Columbus. He'll be considered questionable for Friday's season finale in Pittsburgh.
