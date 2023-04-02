Boqvist (illness) will not suit up Sunday against the Senators, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Boqvist will miss his third straight game Sunday. The 22-year-old has 22 points in just 40 games this season, tying his career best. His next chance to play will be Tuesday in Toronto.
