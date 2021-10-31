Boqvist (undisclosed) is not playing Sunday against the Devils, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
This will be Boqvist's third consecutive absence due to an undisclosed injury. An update on his status figures to come within the next few days, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup in Colorado.
