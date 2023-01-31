Boqvist (upper body) will be sidelined versus Washington on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Boqvist is just the latest Jackets' blueliner to find himself in the infirmary with Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Jake Bean (shoulder) and Zach Werenski (shoulder) all unavailable Tuesday as well. With Boqvist out of action, Kent Johnson joined the top power-play unit while Marcus Bjork has been added to the lineup.