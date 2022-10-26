Boqvist suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game against Arizona and is expected to miss six weeks.
Boqvist was moved to injured reserve Wednesday. David Jiricek, who was taken with the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, has been called up by the Blue Jackets. Boqvist has three shots on goal, four blocks and two hits in four games this season.
