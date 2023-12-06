Boqvist is expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder strain and was consequently put on injured reserve Wednesday.
Boqvist has three assists, seven hits and 17 blocks in 13 games with the Blue Jackets this season. Blankenburg, who was called up from AHL Cleveland, will likely play regularly during Boqvist's absence.
