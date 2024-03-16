Boqvist (upper body) is unavailable Saturday against San Jose, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Boqvist sustained an upper-body injury in Thursday's contest against Ottawa that'll keep him sidelined for at least one more game. The 23-year-old blueliner has one goal and 10 points in 35 games this season. Boqvist has one goal and 10 points in 35 games this season. He could return as soon as Sunday when the Blue Jackets host Winnipeg.