Boqvist had a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Boqvist earned the secondary helper on a Patrik Laine tally in the second period. Aside from being scratched twice this month, Boqvist has been decent in January with six helpers through 10 contests. The 22-year-old defenseman has seven assists, 20 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-4 rating through 17 outings overall, though his offense hasn't shown enough to help fantasy managers in standard formats.